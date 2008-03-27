CNET Canning 120 In Forced Reorg

CNET is firing 120 employees — 10% of its U.S. workforce, according to Reuters, or 4.4% of its worldwide workforce — in a “realignment to more appropriately allocate resources,” the company said, in a filing with the SEC. The company estimates the restructuring will cost $3.5 to $4 million in severance pay. CNET is under pressure from activist investor group JANA & Co., which is trying to elect 7 members to the board.



