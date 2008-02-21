CNET's Video Caters To The Deaf -- And Google

CNET is relaunching its on-demand video service: New features, new content, etc, etc, etc. One interesting twist: The videos will offer a closed captioning option.



This has two benefits: It’s good for the hearing-impaired, obviously. But it’s also good for CNET’s Google rankings, as the captions act as metadata for search engines. Or as CNET EVP Joe Gillespie tells MediaPost, closed captioning “turns into SEO honey”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.