CNET, Reader Say Decker Could Still Be Yahoo CEO (YHOO)

CNET says Yahoo (YHOO) president Sue Decker has gone through two rounds of extensive interviews with Yahoo’s board and that she remains a strong candidate for the job. Seperately, a reader tells us: “Decker is the new CEO starting week after next.”



We’re sceptical. Sources close to Yahoo tell us the air’s been poisoned for Decker among the executive ranks at the company. Another tells us the Carl Ichan faction of Yahoo’s board won’t stand for her. We’ve even heard that Jerry has lost faith in her.

One source suggests even former palmOne CEO and current HP exec Todd Bradley would be a more likely candidate for the job.

But we’re willing to listen. Contact us at [email protected] or 727-507-1699

