CNET Raiders: Thanks, CBS - Our Work Here Is Done

A final formality to the CNET-Jana fight: The hedge fund and its allies have officially quit pursuing the proxy fight they started earlier this year (SEC filing). No need for them to do so: By stepping in and offering a 44% premium for CNET last month, Les Moonves and CBS did their work for them.



We are still waiting to hear what Carl Icahn will do with his Yahoo proxy fight; perhaps we’ll hear about today, when’s he will (supposedly) start blogging.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.