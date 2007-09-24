CNET on New York Tech: Not Irrelevant!

It’s some sort of Digital week here in New York, and Caroline McCarthy takes the opportunity to provide an overview of the Alley. Her conclusion? We’re no longer irrelevant! (Caroline and CNET had dissed NY last year as a tech start-up ghost-town). Parties are “boisterous,” companies are thriving, and red-hot Valley companies are frantically scarfing up New York talent. No surprise to us, but always nice to hear.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.