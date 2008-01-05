CNET in Play?: Lehman Takes 6.1%

First it was us, with our CNET Offer and Restructuring Plan (Part 1). Now, it’s Lehman Brothers Holdings, which has quietly announced the accumulation of a 6.1% CNET stake. The end of a long, hard slog for CNET shareholders may finally be nigh.*

Securities laws makes us wary of calling Lehman and asking what its plans are for the marooned media company (we might be accused of collusion), but in the spirit of togetherness and pity for CNET shareholders, we will happily share our Restructuring Plan.

*Reminder: Our own ownership stake in CNET is 0.0%. To keep things simple, we offered to let CNET buy us.

