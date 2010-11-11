CNET Founder Ignores Huge Tax Bill In Order To Buy Race Tracks

Dashiell Bennett
halsey minor

Halsey Minor is the largest delinquent taxpayer in California, but that isn’t stopping his horse racing business from attempting buy more race tracks.

Minor Racing, LLC has offered $150-170 million in cash for the racing assets of MI Developments, which includes the famed Santa Anita horse track, among others facilities.

Minor and his wife are listed as owing $13.1 million in personal income taxes and disputes with auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s (as well as a lawsuit with Merrill Lynch) have left him with most of his income frozen and liens on his property.

