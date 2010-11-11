CNET Founder Ignores Huge Tax Bill In Order To Buy Race Tracks

Halsey Minor is the largest delinquent taxpayer in California, but that isn’t stopping his horse racing business from attempting buy more race tracks.



Minor Racing, LLC has offered $150-170 million in cash for the racing assets of MI Developments, which includes the famed Santa Anita horse track, among others facilities.

Minor and his wife are listed as owing $13.1 million in personal income taxes and disputes with auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s (as well as a lawsuit with Merrill Lynch) have left him with most of his income frozen and liens on his property.

Click here to see photos of the $3.9 million farm that was foreclosed on and sold at auction >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.