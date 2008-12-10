CNET Exec Wins Top Marketing Job At CBS Interactive (CBS)

CBS Interactive (CBS) chief marketing officer Patrick Keane is out of the company. CNET SVP Mickey Wilson, who came over in CBS’s $1.8 billion summertime acquisition, will take his place.



Mergers work when the combined companies can reduce redundancies, but other than killing a pre-merger CNET plan to launch a music blog, this is the first such cut we’ve seen. Given the current ad market, we seriously doubt it’ll be the last at CBS Interactive.

