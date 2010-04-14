CNet Founder Halsey Minor Owes California $13 Million In Taxes And Is Now The State's Biggest Delinquent

CNET co-founder Halsey Minor and his wife owe the state of California $13.1 million, Nick Wingfield at the WSJ reports. That makes the Minors the biggest tax delinquent in the state. The next closest owes California $8 million or so.



Halsey told the WSJ he has “cash-flow issues that stem from moves by a lender to put liens on all his liquid assets,” which Halsey says was illegal and he is fighting in court now.

Given how rich Halsey once was, and how big this particular debt is, we’re left wondering how he blew through all that money. (We assume that, as for many folks who have been clobbered by the downturn, the answer is excessive leverage.)

More when we get it…

