CNET Buys FindArticles For $20.5 Million

CNET is buying news-dump FindArticles.com from LookSmart (LOOK) for $20.5 million in cash. From the release: “FindArticles.com houses approximately 11 million resource articles from over 3,000 sources, including leading magazines, journals, trade publications and newspapers.” The deal is expected to close “within a few days.” Release via PaidContent



