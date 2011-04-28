VIDEO: Steve Liesman's Embarrassing Question To Bernanke

We’re a bit embarrassed for Steve Liesman, CNBC’s star Fed reporter. Before asking his question to Bernanke, he announced: “Thanks for doing this. This is a tremendous development.” The whole thing had the feel of an earnings call — complete with Bernanke’s too long introduction — and this was reminiscent of the congratulations analysts give management.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.