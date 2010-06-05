CNBC Finds Oil Spill Cure: Fill The Gulf With Hay!

CNBC is taking serious actions to provide BP with cleanup solutions for the oil spill.



The PowerLunch crew have started a series looking for the original ideas that can absorb the oil from the water and shores. Their finds this week include: hay, peat moss and a ShamWow-type cloth.

Private Sector Solutions – Hay in the Water (June 4, 2010)



Private Sector Solutions – Peat Moss (June 3, 2010)

Apparently peat moss is in abundance — it is growing on millions of acres, the presenter says.



Private Sector Solutions – ShamWow It (June 1, 2010)

Interestingly, the presenter says that the cloth was developed by Texas Tech University (with a grant from DHS!) and commercialized for chemical warfare??



