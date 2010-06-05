CNBC's Ratings Tank In May Despite Market Turmoil

CNBC does not like to comment on ratings.



Many of the network’s viewers are wealthy business people who tune in all day long via shared TVs in corporate offices and trading room floors, so Nielsen’s household metrics might not be entirely applicable.

But nevertheless, Nielsen’s May numbers have come in, and CNBC’s ratings were down last month despite all the market turmoil. (Usually when the markets crash, panicked viewers tune in in droves.)

As one blogger on Benzinga points out, CNBC’s business day ratings in the age 25-54 demo were down 14% from last year. The ratings for “Fast Money,” which kicks off its early-evening programming, were down 17%.

But he notes some of the new talent CNCB has brought on in recent months (Kate Kelly from The Wall Street Journal, Amanda Drury from CNBC Asia, John Carney from this website), as well as new programming like David Faber’s “Strategy Session,” which debuts on Monday, June 7.

So perhaps CNBC just needs to keep beefing up amid the competition from Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV?

CNBC has long been criticised for being too easy on corporate management and for doing too much cheerleading, especially in the go-go years. Now that viewers have a wider selection of business channels to consider, it would appear as if CNBC must step up its game in order to retain its position.

From a viewer’s perspective this seems like a very good development, because it will force Bloomberg, FBN, and CNBC to continually improve and innovate their coverage, whereas in the old days, complacency may have been a tempting alternative.

