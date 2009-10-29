Actually, CNBC's Ratings Are Doing Just Fine

CNBC haters rejoiced yesterday, when Zero Hedge reported that the network’s October ratings had fallen 50% year over year.



As we said yesterday, however, this doesn’t mean much. Last October was the middle of financial Armageddon. But over a longer-term timeframe, the network is still crushing it.

Over a five year time span, the ratings are way up. Here are the numbers according to Nielsen. This is the average number of viewers per hour from 5 AM to 7 PM, in the 25-54 demographic.

Oct 2005: 41,000

Oct 2006: 70,000

Oct 2007: 76,000

Oct 2008: 150,000

Oct 2009: 76,000

Since 2005, CNBC ratings have almost doubled.

Moreover, the network is now flat with 2007, the peak of the bull market. Given the number of folks who have since sworn off stocks forever, this is actually impressive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.