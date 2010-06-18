CNBC's New 'Strategy Session' With David Faber Gets Off To A Pretty Lame Start

CNBC seems to be betting a lot on David Faber’s “Strategy Session” being able to breathe some life into the network’s lunchtime lineup.At least enough to have shaken things up by letting the new show, which debuted on June 7 and airs at noon, shave a half hour off “Power Lunch,” which had previously held the 12-2 p.m. time slot since 1998. “Power Lunch” also has lost an additional half hour (to “Fast Money Halftime Report”) and one of its co-hosts, Dennis Kneale, who was taken off the show last week, we first reported.



So how did “Strategy Session” do in its first five days on the air, following the barrage of dramatic black-and-white promos CNBC ran to pump up the show in the weeks before the big premiere?

Better than “Power Lunch,” according to Nielsen (whose ratings CNBC does not like to comment on since they measure household viewers rather than rich people tuning in from trading room floors).

Not by all that much, though.

“Strategy Session” averaged 324,000 total viewers last week. That’s less than “Power Lunch” did the same week a year earlier (331,000) during the same 12-12:30 p.m. time slot.

But it’s more than “Power Lunch” did during that same half hour every week since April 26, with the exception of the week of the May 6 flash crash, when “Power Lunch” averaged 359,000 viewers. On “Power Lunch’s” final week on the air at 12-12:30, it averaged 282,000 viewers during that window, though that number might be skewed a bit low because of Memorial Day.

“Strategy Session” also beat “Power Lunch,” which is twice as long, in total viewers three out of five days last week. “Fast Money Halftime Report” beat “Power Lunch” all but one day. (See chart below)

Considering the huge promotion CNBC has given “Strategy Session,” it would be shocking if the show HADN’T produced a small ratings boost. Now we’ll just have to see what happens going forward.

Meanwhile, CNBC’s overall ratings may have tanked in May despite all the market turmoil. But on the digital side, CNBC.com posted its highest traffic on record, the network announced Wednesday: more than 6 million unique visitors and 326 million total page views, according to comScore’s metrics.

For a bit of context, here’s comScore’s data on a few of CNBC.com’s competitors:

And here are last week’s daily totals for “Power Lunch,” “Strategy Session” and “Fast Money Halftime Report”:

