CNBC's New Innovation: A Ridiculously Detailed Gold Quote

We’re watching the initial airing of David Faber’s new show “The Strategy Session,” and our comment so far is that there are a lot of blinking lights and monitors (to evoke that ADD trading room feel).



They’ve also taken quotes to a new level.

To wit, here’s how the price of the gold ETF is displayed. As you can see, all 7 trades that occurred at 12:07:33 PM went through at 121.01. We figure that’s useful to someone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.