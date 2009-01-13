CNBC's Most Irritating Ads

The financial crisis may be great for CNBC’s ratings, but we can’t help notice that the network isn’t getting the same blue-chip advertisers it once was.



Joshua M. Brown at The Reformed Broker has started a list of CNBC’s most annoying ads, which includes, appropriately, the Gorilla Trades ad with Davey Jones and the Powershares ad where the guy walks into a big stadium filled with miniature versions of himself. He also notes a BBQ ad, which we haven’t seen for ourselves.

That being said, we think the list is a bit incomplete. For example, we’d definitely want to include the USA Today ad, where the editor of the business section tries explaining why McPaper is a must-read, while keeping a straight face. And don’t even get started on the catheter commercial.

Any nominations?

