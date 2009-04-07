CNBC's Ménage À Twitter

CNBC’s Power Lunch has been promoting its Twitter account seemingly nonstop for the last few weeks, and since March 25, it’s attracted about 800 new followers — 1,685 today. Smart: It is a good way to keep in touch regularly with viewers.

But this back-and-forth with former AOL CEO Steve Case, who is going on the show today to talk about his freshly funded PayPal rival — and Twitter, it seems — is making us dizzy!

