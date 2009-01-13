CNBC's Michelle Caruso Cabrera Knows Her Prisons (CLIP)

Nicholas Carlson

Following news of Maria Bartiromo’s passion for 3D porn, CNBC’s anchors continue to reveal themselves in surprising new ways. Michelle Caruso Cabrera’s intimate knowledge of Florida’s white collar prisons. Watch:

 

Michelle Caruso Cabrera: Very Familiar With Prisons from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

