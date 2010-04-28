CNBC's Melissa Francis Has A New Baby Boy

We told you yesterday that CNBC Asia’s Amanda Drury would be filling in on “The Call” for Melissa Francis while she’s on maternity leave.



But perhaps we buried the lede!

A CNBC rep just emailed us to say that Melissa and her husband, asset manager Wray Thorn, welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world last night. His name is Greyson Alexander Thorn.

We asked how long Melissa would be on maternity leave. We’re waiting to hear back.

