CNBC's Mark Hoffman: Web Is Great! So Is Fox Business!

Staci Kramer sits down with CNBC president Mark Hoffman. This could be interesting but we don’t think Mark’s going to be very candid this afternoon, based on this initial response.

Staci: What’s going on with the Web? You didn’t do anything with it for a long time, now what’s going on with the new website?

Mark: We’re very pleased with how it’s doing. (No, they’re not.)

We’ve recruited a fantastic team (Big turnover).

And here’s Mark on Fox Business Network: “We’re not competing with them”.

Going to sit the rest of this one out.

