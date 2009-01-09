CNBC's Maria Bartiromo: Surprisingly Curious About Adult Films In 3D (CLIP)

In this clip, CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo wants to know: Will 3D translate well into adult films?
Dreamworks boss Katzenberg assures her: “You’re going to see the finest filmmakers in the world. Jim Cameron, Steven Speilberg, Peter Jackson, Bob Zemeckis, George Lucas — Everyone one of them.”
What, no Ethan Kane, the illustrious AVN-nominated (SFW) director of “Carolina Jones and the Broken Covenant”?
CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo: Eager For “Adult Films” In 3D from AlleyInsider on YouTube.
