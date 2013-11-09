CNBC's Mandy Drury Is Short

One of our favourite business reporters is CNBC’s Mandy Drury.
Because she spends most of her time sitting behind her anchor desk, most people have no idea how short she is.
Drury just retweeted the image from @StreetSignsCNBC that puts her height in context.
Mandy really is that short. #thatsoutrageous @mandycnbc @nancygilesnyc @sullycnbc pic.twitter.com/yinM1aZWd0
— Street Signs (@StreetSignsCNBC) November 8, 2013
