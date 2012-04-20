CNBC's Joe Kernen Tells Us Why 'Squawk Box' Is No Longer Scripted

Photo: Photo courtesy of CNBC

If you’re an early riser like we are, then you’ve probably witnessed CNBC’s “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernen in action from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kernen, who joined CNBC in 1991 as part of the FNN merger following a Wall Street stint, has a reputation for being one of the more outspoken hosts on the show. He’s definitely not afraid to get his point across.



What you might not know about him is prior to his Wall Street and financial media careers, Kernen studied molecular, cellular and developmental biology in college and he conducted cancer research in grad school.

Anyway, we wanted to learn more about Kernen so we passed along our Clusterstock questionnaire. Check out his responses below.

Name: Joe Kernen.

Hometown: Cincinnati.

Birthday: January 6, 1956.

Sign: Capricorn.

Personal Motto: Free markets forever.

Where did you go to school? University of Colorado, MIT.

What was your first job? Delivering circulars.

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? Doctor.

What was your proudest day at work? Back in the mid 90’s when Faber and I went off script during breaking AT&T news. The end of a scripted Squawk Box.

What was your biggest screw up at work? Assuming people would “get” a joke about Aquaman.

favourite Book? Your Teacher Said What?!

What do you collect (by accident or design)? Cufflinks.

What can’t you leave home without? Pants.

What’s sitting on your nightstand right now? A universal remote a bottle of Poland Springs and an alarm clock set for 3:30AM.

What’s your pet peeve? Slow drivers in the left lane.

favourite place to be alone? In my car driving to work in the dark AM hours.

favourite place/person to get advice? At home from my wife Penelope.

What do you eat for breakfast? One hard-boiled egg.

What’s your favourite way to get some exercise? Running 3 miles outside.

Who’s your best friend at work? Mark Hoffman.

Wall Street Journal or Financial Times? Wall Street Journal.

