CNBC's 'Fast Money' Ratings Are Tanking

Finance blog Zero Hedge reports on the ratings for CNBC’s 5 p.m. staple “Fast Money,” which it says are tanking, much like the network’s overall ratings did in May.



Via Inside Cable News:

According to Nielsen Media, the drop in the show’s demo between Q2 of 2009 and Q2 of 2010, has been a dramatic 28%, from 75k to 54k. Sequentially, this has also been true, as the drop from May (67k in demo) to June (50k) is a comparable 25%. It is possible to claim that some of the May’s abnormal viewers were due to the excess market volatility, but it certainly does not explain the plunge from Q2 2009, when following the March 666 crash, the market was a momentum trader’s paradise between April and June, yet quiet on all other counts. On the other hand, perhaps we are reading too much into it – controlling for general viewership during the CNBC Business Day segment (5am to 9pm), indicates an identical plunge in broader CNBC ratings from Q2 ’09 to Q2 ’10 in the demo: -28%. Maybe it is not so much a loss of momentum trading viewers, as a general and ongoing disappointment with CNBC’s deteriorating content. Also, perhaps CNBC should have thought twice before parting ways with Dylan Ratigan who was the life and soul of Fast Money, and now has a much more successful activist program on MSNBC.

“More successful” in that Ratigan is beating Maria Bartiromo’s “Closing Bell”, though he’s still doing worse than MSNBC’s previous 4 p.m. newscast.

