There's Really Only One Show On CNBC That's Killing It Right Now

All around, it’s bad news for CNBC. According to a memo leaked to ValueWalk, the channel is experiencing their worst ratings in the all-important 25-54 age group bracket since 1994.



In total views, ratings agency Nielsen said that June was the worst month CNBC had had since September 2004 — in key shows too.

Here’s the breakdown for ages across the board:

Squawk Box declined 9% y/o/y.

Squawk on the Street declined 21% y/o/y.

Fast Money Options Action declined 30% y/o/y.

Mad Money declined 39% y/o/y.

Kudlow Report declined 40% y/o/y.

YIKES!

The one bright spot is the Fast Money Halftime Report on at noon. Word is, host Scott Wapner (of Icahn-Ackman feud referee fame) has been thanking his guests for an awesome 22% y/o/y jump in the show’s viewership among 25-54 year-olds.

Someone’s gotta do the heavy lifting.

