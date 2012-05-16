CNBC's David Faber Won Jeopardy's 'Power Players' Episode Today

Photo: ABC

CNBC anchor David Faber won the game on today’s episode of Jeopardy, which featured notable personalities as part of the game show’s “Power Players” week.Faber, who was competing against former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox News’ Dana Perino, won $50,000 for his charity of choice, New Visions for Public Schools.



As expected, Faber was able to answer questions on Facebook and Warren Buffett’s giving pledge—where Buffett himself posed the question.

Although Jeopardy had the good humour to put a “Squawk On The Street” category, the questions actually involved bird calls, and not finance.

Yesterday, Jeopardy featured former Bloomberg TV reporter Lizzie O’Leary.

