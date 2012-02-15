CNBC's Darren Rovell Just Made Us Cringe With His Valentine

Supermodel Kate Upton, who is currently gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, made an appearance on CNBC this afternoon.



Toward the end of the segment, CNBC’s sports reporter Darren Rovell decided to ask the 19-year-old curvy blonde to be his Valentine.

“I definitely want the chocolate, but there’s a little bit of a waiting list,” Upton responded.

Haha.

Watch Rovell get rejected here.

