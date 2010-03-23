CNBC's Closing Bell Just Got Jay-Z & Alicia Keys Stuck In Your Head

Broadcasting live from Yankee Stadium, Closing Bell thought it appropriate to play the Jay-Z & Alicia Keys track “Empire State Of Mind” to cue in and out of commercial.



Too bad they decided to play the most catchy (and arguably most annoying) part of the song over and over again. Watch CNBC’s use of the #29 song in the country… and if you also want the song stuck in your head.



