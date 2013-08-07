CNBC's Carl Quintanilla Used To Want To Be A DJ And Is Probably Listening To Ke$USha Right Now

CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” anchor Carl Quintanilla’s one-hour documentary on Twitter entitled

#TwitterRevolutiontomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s a quick description of what to expect in the original film:

CNBC correspondent Carl Quintanilla interviews Twitter founder Jack Dorsey about the company’s inception, and reports on how law enforcement, journalists and concerned citizens exploited the online service during the Boston Marathon bombing investigation. The documentary explores the culture of gossip and rumour on Twitter that inflamed a scandal at a Connecticut high school, and goes behind the scenes with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs to see how the NBA’s front office, and its biggest stars, use Twitter to drive fan interest. Quintanilla also profiles young dissidents using Twitter to protest oppressive regimes in the Middle East, and reports on how sending out the wrong tweet can land you in prison.

Sounds pretty cool.

In the meantime, we handed Quintanilla one of our fun questionnaires to get to know a little more about him.

In turns out, Quintanilla wanted to be a radio DJ when he was younger. The Vinyl record collector has some interesting music choices, though. He’s into jazz, 80s and Ke$USha (seriously) and he has Justin Timberlake stuck in his head right now.

Check out his responses below:

Name: Carl Quintanilla Hometown: Midland, Mich. Birthday: 9/10/70 Zodiac Sign: Virgo Personal Motto: “Truth is what I sought, without fear or favour. And let the chips fly” — “All The King’s Men” Where did you go to school? Univ of Colorado What was your first job? reporter, Wall Street Journal When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? A radio DJ What was your proudest day at work? In New Orleans, for NBC News, the day after Hurricane Katrina hit. What was your biggest screw up at work? How much time do you have? Favourite Book? It changes a lot, but right now, I keep coming back to “Public Opinion” by Walter Lippmann. Favourite TV show? “Mad Men” What type(s) of music do you like? Jazz. All things ’80s. And increasingly, anything by Ke$USha. What song has been stuck in your head lately? Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” What is your favourite New York landmark/location? Central Park If you could book a trip right now, where would you go? Wherever my daughters are. What do you collect (by accident or design)? Vinyl LP’s What can’t you leave home without? iPhone. Bottle of tap water. American Express card. What’s sitting on your nightstand right now? Clock radio. iPad. A copy of Fortune, Wired and the New Yorker. What’s your pet peeve? Arrogance. Lack of curiosity about others. Favourite place to be alone? The gym. Favourite place/person to get advice? My wife, although she almost always tells me what I don’t want to hear. What do you eat for breakfast? Low-fat yogurt. Granola. What’s your favourite way to get some exercise? Hitting the heavy bag in the boxing gym. The bag usually wins. Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it? “Q”. Like the nerdy Bond character. Wall Street Journal or Financial Times? No contest, I’m afraid. Once a Journal rat, always a Journal rat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.