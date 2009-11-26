CNBC's Bill Griffeth Taking A Year Off

CNBC’s lunchtime anchor Bill Griffeth announced today he’s taking a year off.



Why? Because he wants to:

CNBC: “First let me address all of the conspiracy theories: I’m not sick, I’m not being pushed out, and I’m not going on Dancing With The Stars. It’s pretty straightforward. My wife and I are new empty-nesters, so after 28 years of doing business on TV now seems like a good time to take a break, do some travelling, work on a couple of book projects, and shave strokes off of my golf handicap. I will probably turn up on the air from time to time during the year, so I’ll still see you around.”

Good-bye Bill! We’ll doubt he returns to Power Lunch.

