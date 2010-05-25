CNBC Makes New David Faber Lunchtime Show Official

CNBC officially announced today that David Faber’s new half-hour lunchtime show “The Strategy Session” will be cutting into “Power Lunch’s” existing two-hour time slot starting June 7.



We broke the news that CNBC was planning such a change back in April and The New York Times’ Brian Stelter was first today with the update.



The show will air at noon and Faber will be joined by co-host Gary Kaminsky, a contributing editor at the network.

“Fast Money Halftime Report” will air at 12:30, leaving “Power Lunch” with an hour from 1-2 p.m.

UPDATE – Here’s the press release with a description of the show:

CNBC’S NEW MID-DAY PROGRAM SCHEDULE BEGINNING MONDAY, JUNE 7TH

Effective Monday, June 7th:

(ALL TIMES ARE IN ET)

12PM: THE STRATEGY SESSION (30 minutes)

‪”The Strategy Session” gives viewers access to the type of discussions and analysis that until now have only occurred behind closed doors. In the middle of the trading day, CNBC’s Emmy-award winning David Faber and CNBC’s Contributing Editor Gary Kaminsky, who used to manage $13 billion as a fund manager, bring together the most influential people in corporate America so viewers can see how the biggest names in business allocate capital and make investment decisions. The goal of the program: to keep viewers in front of the money so they can become more informed investors.

12:30PM: FAST MONEY HALFTIME REPORT (30 minutes)

1PM: POWER LUNCH (60 Minutes)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.