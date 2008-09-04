CNBC: We Have An Online Strategy--A Partnership With LinkedIn!

Finally! CNBC has figured a way to get people’s attention online It’s going to live stream its network through the internet. A deal with LinkedIn!

No word on the money involved, but there will be content sharing, so you can expect more LinkedIn references in your Squawk Box and more peacocks on your LinkedIn pages.

FT: CNBC and LinkedIn are combining their business audiences through an alliance between the financial news channel and the professional social network, which highlights the growing advertising clout of specialist online communities.

The broadcaster will screen “community generated content”, such as surveys of LinkedIn’s 27m members, make its footage available on LinkedIn and adopt LinkedIn’s networking tools for CNBC.com users to discuss its coverage with their contacts.

Mark Hoffman, chief executive of CNBC, said LinkedIn would allow it to reach a highly targeted audience. Dan Nye, chief executive of LinkedIn, said CNBC would not at first get access to its members’ profile data, but may do in the future.

