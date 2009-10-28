CNBC Viewership Plunges 50% In October

If anyone wants to know why CNBC anchors are so pale and nervous these days, look no further. As Comcast CEO Brian Edwards considers what to keep and what to, well, cut, post his digestion of NBC Universal (assuming deal rumours are true naturally) his eyes likely cast casual nervous glances at Nielsen reports of CNBC viewership.



Yet his nervousness is quite minor compared to what actual employees must be feeling after Nielsen reported a 50% plunge in CNBC vierwership in October year over year. Specially, CNBC has experienced a massive 52% decline in overall viewers during business day hours (5 am – 7 pm), and a not much better 49% drop in its demo (25-54) in the month of October as compared to last year.

