CNBC Viewership Down Sharply From '08 AND '07

It’s no surprise that CNBC viewership is down from a year ago, when it seemed like the world was ending. But even a longer trend doesn’t look good. We figure Comcast knows this already.



PragCap: Ratings at business juggernaut CNBC continue to plummet. The latest Nielsen data shows a 40% decline in daytime viewers versus last year. Of course, it’s important to note that the financial crisis makes for very difficult comps (much like the easy comps earnings and the economy are currently experiencing). What is interesting to note, however, is that CNBC’s viewership declined 19% versus 2007. If you think consumers aren’t sick and tired of hearing about how well Wall Street is doing and how well the stock market is doing look no further than this data.

