CNBC: Our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Special Is 'More About Business Than Boobs'

CNBC’s hour-long special about the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.



As we noted last month, this is CNBC’s return to giving the people what they want — pot, gambling, and porn shows — as opposed to boring business stuff no one wants to watch, like CNBC’s special report on AOL.

But CNBC objects to the way we characterised the network’s return to popular fare: “CNBC Goes Back To Boobs For New Special.”

CNBC assures us that “the [Sports Illustrated] special is definitely more about business than boobs.”

