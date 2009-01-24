CNBC: The Whole Country Needs A Bong Break (CLIP)

Nicholas Carlson

TARP? Stimulus? Infrastructure works projects? No! CNBC’s Bob Pisani says in this clip, “what the market needs now is medicinal marijuana. That’s what we need right now. We need a bong break. The whole country needs a bong break.”

Welcome to the new green economy!

CNBC: The Whole Country Needs A Bong Break from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

