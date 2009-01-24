CNBC: The Whole Country Needs A Bong Break (CLIP)

TARP? Stimulus? Infrastructure works projects? No! CNBC’s Bob Pisani says in this clip, “what the market needs now is medicinal marijuana. That’s what we need right now. We need a bong break. The whole country needs a bong break.”



Welcome to the new green economy!



CNBC: The Whole Country Needs A Bong Break from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

See Also:

Fake Steve Declares War On CNBC

CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo: Available



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.