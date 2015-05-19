CNBC's 'The Profit' host tries to convince this embattled business owner to take a paycheck

CNBC ‘The Profit’ host Marcus Lemonis revisits Season 2’s Unique Salon & Spa.

CNBC’s “The Profit” host Marcus Lemonis will be doing something he’s never had to do before on Tuesday’s episode: convince someone to take a paycheck.

On the series, the entrepreneur visits small businesses that need a lot of help and his expertise. Lemonis has invested more than $US20 million of his own money in the companies featured on the show.

On the next episode, Lemonis revisits businesses from the previous two seasons of the business makeover show to see how they fared after his help and the cameras stopped rolling. One in particular, Syosset, New York’s Unique Salon and Spa, continues to hold a special place in Lemonis’ heart.

During Season 2, Lemonis met hardworking salon owner Carolyn DeVito, who was struggling with immense money losses and a lack of clients. He gave her salon a makeover, helped reduce the inefficient layers of management and invested his own money in the business.

But during this new visit, he learned that while the spa was making money DeVito wasn’t taking home a regular paycheck.

“Never in all my years have I had to demand that someone take a paycheck,” Lemonis said on the episode. “And it’s not OK with me, but it says a lot about Carolyn.”

Watch Business Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s “After the Deal” episode below and see if Lemonis can convince DeVito to take home a salary.

“The Profit” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CNBC.

