We’re in the fourth wave of innovation on the Web, says Betaworks founder, John Borthwick on CNBC. It went from ISPs to portals to search, and now we’re living with real-time information.



But can it make any money?

Maybe. Borthwick, and fellow guest, Steven Johnson, co-founder of Outside.in, say local ads are key.





