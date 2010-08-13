CNBC Taps NBC's Local Media Guru, Tom O'Brien, For Newly Created CRO Position

CNBC has tapped Tom O’Brien, formerly executive vice president of NBC Local Media’s Nonstop Network, for the newly-created position of chief revenue officer.



He will report to CNBC president Mark Hoffman, who announced the move this morning.

“Tom will work globally across CNBC to develop and implement a ‘360°’ multi-platform revenue strategy that has monetization of the brand, customer solutions and growth at its heart,” Hoffman wrote in an email to staff.

O’Brien starts immediately.

Here’s the memo:

The way the world consumes media seems to change daily. The CNBC team has worked hard to stay forward thinking and ahead of that curve by providing our unique content to our highly educated and affluent viewers and users where, when and how they can best utilise it. As the media landscape evolves, our go-to-market strategy needs to do the same. CNBC’s commercial track record, led by John Kelly, has performed at a high level for many years. We now need to build on our success by developing a holistic revenue strategy that focuses on getting the full value for CNBC’s exceptional brand across all platforms and commercial opportunities – TV, Digital, International, Branded Content and other growth platforms as they come along.



In that spirit, today we are announcing the new role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for CNBC. I am pleased to also announce that Tom O’Brien has been appointed CRO reporting to me, effective immediately. Tom will work globally across CNBC to develop and implement a ‘360°’ multi-platform revenue strategy that has monetization of the brand, customer solutions and growth at its heart.



Tom has a long history of success in the broadcast and digital businesses, most recently as Executive Vice President, Nonstop Network for NBC Local Media. In this role, Tom was leading the development of a new digital television network for NBCU, building on the success of NY Nonstop, which he spearheaded in his prior role as President and General Manager of NBC Local Media New York. While at NBC Local Media New York, Tom and his team transformed WNBC, the flagship station of the NBC Television Network, into a multimedia news and information content provider. In addition to NY Nonstop, Tom also re-launched the local website nbcnewyork.com and maximized the delivery of content to additional platforms including taxis, PATH trains and other out-of-home venues at NBC Local Media New York. Whether in New York or as President and General Manager of NBC owned stations, KXAS in Dallas-Fort Worth and WVIT in Hartford, Tom has a well-earned reputation as an innovator who builds market leaders in terms of news, revenue and profitability.



CNBC has never been more relevant or more profitable and, I am confident that under Tom’s leadership, CNBC’s growth will go from strong to stronger. Please join me in welcoming Tom to CNBC.



Mark

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.