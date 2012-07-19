Check Out The Sick Studio CNBC Set Up At The Pierre Hotel For The Delivering Alpha Conference

Linette Lopez, Julia La Roche

Every now and then CNBC leaves Englewood, NJ and takes their show on the road. Today, they’ve taken it to The Pierre Hotel for the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference.

That said, you still need the right lighting on Bartiromo and you still need the sound to be just-so for Sorkin, Caruso-Cabrera and the rest of the gang. That means you need to set up a studio.

And what a studio they set up, ladies and gentlemen. It’s right outside the auditorium. Check out the pictures below:

CNBC set delivering alpha 2012

Photo: Brian Steel, CNBC

 

CNBC set delivering alpha 2012

Photo: Brian Steel, CNBC

 

CNBC set delivering alpha 2012

Photo: Brian Steel, CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.