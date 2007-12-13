CNBC Signs David Pogue As Contributor

Now that CNBC’s relationship with the Wall Street Journal has grown, ahem, complicated, it’s looking to the NYT for on-air talent. Andrew Ross Sorkin is a contributor, and now CNBC has signed the NYT gadget reviewer David Pogue as a contributor. Pogue, who has also been a tech correspondent for CBS News, starts Thursday. In addition to his NYT column, and blog, Pogue is a prolific author of “For Dummies” books, having written or co-written tomes on Apple’s (AAPL) Macs, Magic, Opera and Classical Music. He also launched the “Missing Manual” series of computer books, which now has 60 titles.

Interestingly, this doesn’t mean the end of WSJ’s Walt Mossberg, whom CNBC says will continue to appear on “Power Lunch.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.