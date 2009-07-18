CNBC Scores Big With Porn And Pot

So you know those documentaries CNBC touts so much? The one about pot, “Marijuana, Inc,” and the porn one, “The Business of Porn.”



We didn’t watch them but it turns out a lot of other people did. Lots of other people, according to Steve Krakauer at Mediaite. In fact, they were the two highest rated documentary television premieres the network has aired ever. Ever.

Which means we can probably expect a lot more drugs and sex on CNBC.

And while it’s true that Charles Schwab pulled its advertising from “Fast Money” because it thought the program was giving the impression that the porn special was being directly sponsored by Schwab, the brokerage is still advertising on the rest of the network.

Here’s a video that’s been making the rounds, lately. It features Squawk Box host Joe Kernen praising Schwab, urging the brokerage to keep advertising on the network.





