CNBC's Erin Burnett Gushes On BlackBerry Bold, Disses iPhone

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) couldn’t pay for a better commercial than this. “I’ll say this. I love my AT&T service on my Bold,” CNBC’s Erin Burnett tells Jim Cramer. “And they say when you have, you know, something nice to say, you say it. So I’m not talking about the iPhone. Love the Bold, AT&T, though.”



See Also:

BlackBerry Storm Coming Nov. 21 For $199, iPhone Not Toast

Apple’s iPhone The Best-Selling Phone In U.S., Beats Motorola’s Razr

BlackBerry Bold Uptake ‘Strong’, Waiting On Storm

Mossberg Pees On BlackBerry Bold: Bulky, Heavy, Expensive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.