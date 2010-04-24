It's Not A Sucker's Rally Anymore -- It's A "Rodney Dangerfield Rally"!

Six months ago, everyone said this was a “sucker’s rally”–and cackled at anyone stupid enough to buy into it.

But it’s not a sucker’s rally anymore!

Now, CNBC is calling the current market rally the “Rodney Dangerfield Rally,” because no one is respecting its legitimacy and everyone is looking for a way out.

Like Rodney, this rally ain’t getting “no respect.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.