This Monday, Rick Santelli Plans To Spark His Next American Revolution

Rick Santelli

CNBC’s Rick Santelli will be making some noise on Monday.He plans on demonstrating to the world that cars can easily be converted to run on natural gas.



Remember, Santelli arguably started the whole Tea Party movement with his famous rant about paying for his neighbours’ mortgage.

Santelli was interviewed by King World News:

But, being somewhat of a mechanic by hobby, I had an idea several weeks ago. I’m from the Midwest and I remember lots of guys I went to college with, in Champaign, telling me how they converted various vehicles, trucks, tractors, on the farms to natural gas, and it was no big deal.

Well, we’re drowning in natural gas. To me it should be the energy that every politician should be pushing. I think we could have an energy revolution, create boatloads of jobs, have lower energy (costs) and cleaner energy. So, to that end, this Monday I am going to be in Oklahoma City at CNG Industries…

What I’m going to do personally is drive in a brand new Ford, F-150, 5-liter V-8, that runs on gas, and convert it to run both on natural gas and regular gasoline. I will then drive it out on natural gas by the end of the day, probably during one of the afternoon shows.

Energy legend T. Boone Pickens has been a vocal advocate of getting more vehicles on natural gas. His plan call for government subsidies to assist in the transition.

However, unlike Pickens, Santelli is against the idea of government subsidies. “If a product is good, then let the private sector price it.”

Bigger picture though: This idea that there’s a massive opportunity for the US in terms of natural gas is something that more and more people are talking about.

Compared to the price of oil, natural gas has just gotten ridiculously cheap.

Meanwhile Citi has predicted that abundant domestic energy will spark the next US industrial revolution >

