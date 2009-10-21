CNBC Puts The Money Honey On The iPhone

CNBC has released a solid iPhone app that is slightly better than the competition.



It could be a whole lot better if it had live video on it. Of course, that would upset cable companies, which CNBC doesn’t want to do.

So instead we get an easy to use app with real time stock quotes, a good flow of information and access to CNBC video clips an hour after they’ve aired.

We understand that the application won’t allow streaming television, but we’d like to be able to download the videos for viewing on the subway later. Even if we could only hang on to one or two for underground travels, it would be great.

Aside from that complaint, we’d say it’s better than the Yahoo! Finance app, and on par with the Bloomberg app.

Here are some of the features >



Breaking News Get push notification when news is breaking. Company Information Get streaming quotes on your company, as well as news. Long Term Stock Chart Turn the phone sideways, and voila! A long term chart. An Overview Of The Market Is it up? Is it down? THE MONEY HONEY Missing Maria? Just pull out the iPhone, flip over to videos, and she's right there.

