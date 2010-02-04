CNBC Ratings Still In The Toilet, As Viewership Proves To Be Inversely Correlated With The Market

People used to say that CNBC pumped stocks.



But CNBC does not do well when the stock market is up — or at least this particular rally.

The latest Nielsen data, courtesy of Wall Street Cheat Sheet, shows how far the network has fallen since last year’s elevated crisis levels.

Of course, it’s still on in every office.

And if all else fails, they can just hire more busty reporters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.