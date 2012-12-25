CNBC Ratings Keep Falling, FOX Business Ratings Keep Rising

I’m clubbing you, Larry.

When FOX Business launched five years ago, many people thought it was dead on arrival.Five years later, however, FBN is still plugging away. And it’s gaining ground slowly but surely against market-TV heavyweight CNBC.



The third market network, meanwhile, Bloomberg, is still too small to be rated. It has gotten much, much better, though. We watch it all the time in the office, along with CNBC and FBN.

Here are some recent ratings highlights, from Chris Ariens at TV Newser:

Over the past week, here's where things stood:

CNBC Total Day Average: 171,000 Total Viewers, with 51,000 in the key 25-54 year-old demographic

FBN Total Day Average: 63,000 Total Viewers, with 14,000 in the 25-54 demo

CNBC Total Day Average: 171,000 Total Viewers, with 51,000 in the key 25-54 year-old demographic

FBN Total Day Average: 63,000 Total Viewers, with 14,000 in the 25-54 demo

“CNBC is down -14% in viewers and down -15% in the demo vs. 2011, while FBN is up +2% and up +17%. CNBC is delivering its lowest rated year since 2005 with some shows down as much as -30% vs. last year.”

In the battle of right-wingers, Lou Dobbs is now beating Larry Kudlow among younger viewers.

Can FOX boss Roger Ailes repeat the same magical come-from-behind triumph he delivered at FOX News? It seems like he might be headed that way…

