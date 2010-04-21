CNBC's Porn Special Gets Bigger Young Audience Than Goldman Sachs Scandal Coverage

Looks like porn is still a big hit for CNBC.TVNewser wrote that a re-run of “Porn: Business of Pleasure,” the network’s hour-long special report on the adult entertainment industry, was the most-watched hour in the 25-54 age demographic out of CNBC’s entire programming lineup last Friday, the same day Goldman Sachs got sued by the federal government.



“Porn: Business of Pleasure,” which premiered last July and is hosted by Melissa Lee, drew 178,000 viewers in the 25-54 age bracket when CNBC aired it at 10 p.m.

In terms of total viewers, “Business of Pleasure” wasn’t the most-watched hour on CNBC on April 16. According to Nielsen’s stats, it attracted 240,000, versus the second hour of “Squawk on the Street” (10-11 a.m., the time when the Goldman news broke), which had a total of 272,000, or “The Call” (11 a.m-12 p.m.) which had the most viewers: 336,000.

But still, it’s a wildly popular show for CNBC (it feels like we stumble upon it at least twice a week while channel surfing!) and one that appears to be bringing in a younger audience.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s a clip to give you an idea of what you’re missing:



